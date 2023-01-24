Synopses For Full Nikki Bella Says I Do Limited Series

Nikki Bella’s wedding will air in a four-episode miniseries on E! starting this week, and the loglines for all four episodes have been released. Nikki Bella Says I Do will premiere Thursday night at 9 PM ET/PT and will show the lead-up to Bella’s wedding to Artem Chigvintsev, which each episode airing weekly on the network. The full synopsis for the reality series reads:

Nikki and Artem continue their love story and prepare for the next chapter of their lives and the one everyone has been waiting for … the moment Nikki walks down the aisle and says “I do.” This major moment is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo, plan a wedding, throw a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, find a wedding dress, and choose the right venue all while holding onto hope that Artem’s family from Russia will make it to this event of a lifetime. With Nikki’s sister, Brie, by her side and so much at stake, will Nikki and Artem’s dream wedding come together without a hitch?

The synopses for each episode are below, per E!:

Episode 1: “Nikki and Artem try to plan a wedding in four weeks; Brie is appointed the maid of honor and scrambles to plan a bridal shower; Nikki finds it impossible to find a venue on such short notice; Artem hopes his Russian family can travel for the wedding.”

Episode 2: “With the wedding destination locked and nuptials looming, the couple faces a long to-do list with only three weeks left; Brie and Gleb set out to host a wild joint bachelor/bachelorette party in L.A. as Nikki plans a sexy surprise for Artem.”

Episode 3: “Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who are leaving on a somewhat risky trip to Turkey to reunite with his Russian parents. Nikki and Brie tackle a long wedding to-do checklist in Paris, including finding a venue.”

Episode 4: “After a roller-coaster week, Nikki, Artem and Matteo are finally reunited in Paris; Nikki and Artem must lay all their cards on the table before they walk down the aisle; the romance and spontaneity of Paris helps reignite a spark between the couple.”