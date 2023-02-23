Tag Team Main Event Set for This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

– WWE.com has announced the lineup for tomorrow’s edition of NXT Level Up. In the main event, Myles Borne teams with Tank Ledger against Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights. Here’s the full lineup and preview for tomorrow’s show:

* Myles Borne & Tank Ledger vs. Damon Kemp & Tavion Heights

* Axiom vs. Kale Dixon

* Sol Ruca vs. Lola Vice

Borne and Ledger throw down with Kemp and Heights on NXT Level Up

A can’t-miss edition of NXT Level Up will feature Myles Borne and Tank Ledger joining forces against Damon Kemp and Tavion Heights, Axiom clashing with Kale Dixon, and Sol Ruca taking on Lola Vice.

Each of the tandems in Friday night’s main event will be teaming up for the first time, as the hard-hitting Ledger pairs with the technically proficient Borne, while the cunning Kemp stands side-by-side with the athletic Heights.

The WWE Universe is certain to be in for a treat when four of the most promising young Superstars on the roster take center stage in a match that seems certain to have a little bit of everything.

The highflying Axiom has taken the NXT Arena by storm, competing on NXT 2.0 as well as WWE’s newest brand and piling up impressive wins against competitors such as Kemp, Dante Chen and SCRYPTS.

He’ll be opposed by Dixon, an arrogant newcomer who is seeking his first win after coming up short in a pair of singles matches against Chen and Ledger.

Ruca has taken WWE by storm with her jaw-dropping new finisher, the Soul Snatcher, which she has used to win many of her recent bouts. Can Vice avoid the dangerous move and earn her first victory?

Check out NXT Level Up, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!