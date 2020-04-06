wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added To AEW Dynamite
– Tony Khan announced Kenny Omega will team with Michael Nakazawa to take on The Best Friends this Wednesday’s on AEW Dynamite.
Wednesday on an all-new #AEWDynamite on TNT, for one night only, 1/2 of the #AEW World Tag Team Champions, @KennyOmegamanX will reunite with former partner @MichaelNakazawa to face The Best Friends @SexyChuckieT & @trentylocks with @orangecassidy! Wednesday will be a great show! pic.twitter.com/sYOihhV3zA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 6, 2020
Current lineup for AEW Dynamite:
* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears (First-Round TNT Title Tournament)
* Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends
* Lance Archer in action
– As previously reported, AEW taped matches at the Nightmare Factory in Georgia, finishing tapings before the shelter-in-place order went into effect. The company reportedly taped 22-26 matches and Chris Jericho did commentary for 7-8 hours during the taping.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Details for WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match: Improvised Lines, Accidental Blood, AJ Styles ‘Hand’ Idea, More
- Killer Kross, Tommy Dreamer, Nikki Cross, Others React To Wyatt vs. Cena Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36
- Nia Jax, Killer Kross Exchange Words After Kross Comments on Liv Morgan’s WrestleMania Ring Gear
- Backstage Reaction in WWE To Boneyard Match, Who Was Involved In Putting It Together, WWE Wanted Babyfaces Going Over at WM 36