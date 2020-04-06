wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Added To AEW Dynamite

April 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Tony Khan announced Kenny Omega will team with Michael Nakazawa to take on The Best Friends this Wednesday’s on AEW Dynamite.

Current lineup for AEW Dynamite:

* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears (First-Round TNT Title Tournament)

* Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends

* Lance Archer in action

As previously reported, AEW taped matches at the Nightmare Factory in Georgia, finishing tapings before the shelter-in-place order went into effect. The company reportedly taped 22-26 matches and Chris Jericho did commentary for 7-8 hours during the taping.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading