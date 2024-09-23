wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT
September 23, 2024 | Posted by
On Monday, WWE announced that the match between Wendy Choo & Rosemary and Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece is set for NXT.
Below is the updated lineup for the upcoming show, which will be broadcast on the USA Network from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL:
*WWE NXT on CW Press Conference.
*WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair.
*Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.
*Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne.
*Grayson Waller Effect featuring WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.
*Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Is Surprised By WBD Not Having Exclusivity In Its New Reported AEW Deal
- Paul Wight Reveals How Sting Once Helped Him Deal With a Rib by Hulk Hogan in WCW
- Jake Roberts Recalls Ultimate Warrior Apologizing to Him at the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
- Ted DiBiase Explains Who Was the Bigger Star Between Undertaker & Sting