Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT

On Monday, WWE announced that the match between Wendy Choo & Rosemary and Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece is set for NXT.

Below is the updated lineup for the upcoming show, which will be broadcast on the USA Network from the Performance Center in Orlando, FL:

*WWE NXT on CW Press Conference.

*WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair.

*Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

*Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne.

*Grayson Waller Effect featuring WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

*Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece.