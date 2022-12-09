Tag Team Title Match Announced For January’s MLW Blood & Thunder

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced the World Tag Team Championship title is up for grabs between Hustle & Power and the Samoan SWAT Team at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 in Philadelphia. You can find the full announcement below:

Major League Wrestling today announced a World Tag Team Championship title fight: Hustle & Power (EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman) vs. The Samoan SWAT Team at MLW Blood & Thunder on Saturday, January 7 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish, streaming on Pro Wrestling TV, and in over 60 countries around the world.

Hustle & Power’s near year long reign as the World Tag Team Champions will be tested unlike any other challenger before them when they clash with the Samoan SWAT Team with the belts on the line January 7th.

The championship combination of EJ Nduka and Calvin Tankman has steamrolled over all challengers, from 5150 to the Von Erichs and all teams in-between.

A dominant force of power, uncanny agility and force, Hustle & Power have the opportunity to forever cement their legacy IF they can conquer their next challengers.

However, standing across the ring is another team that has rampaged through the tag team division in the undefeated Samoan SWAT Team.

The original Samoan Swat Team ravaged the tag team circuit in the 1980s and 90s with Samu and Fatu warring with the likes of the Steiner Bros., Von Erichs, Freebirds and countless others as they took the world by storm.

Earlier this year the next generation of one of wrestling’s great tag teams united to rumble with the best and take gold.

The SST features a powerful combo of speed, power and force in Jacob Fatu, Lance Anoa’i and Juicy Finau.

Lance Anoa’i, the son of Samoan Swat Team founding member Samu, grandson of Afa and cousin of The Rock, is a blend of agility and innovation. Teaming with Jacob Fatu over the years, Lance and Fatu are as close as it gets in and away from the ring.

And while Tongans and Samoans have at times been engulfed in their own wars, including possibly a king being eaten during a contentious island conflict, Tongan Juicy Finau is family to Fatu. Super heavyweight Finau and Fatu represent the west coast of the Polynesian family. A proud Tongan with a devastating arsenal that defies and quite possibly breaks gravity, Finau rounds out what could be this decade’s most dangerous and promising team. Indeed, the SWAT stands for Samoan With A Tongan.

Now the stage is set for two undefeated teams to collide with championship gold on the line.

Who will be left standing with the World Tag Team Championship in hand?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, January 7th at MLW Blood & Thunder in Philadelphia!