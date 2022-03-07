wrestling / News
Tag Team Title Triple Threat Match To Kick Off Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced the opening match for tonight’s edition of Raw from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, as Alpha Academy will defend the Raw Tag Team titles in a Triple Threat Match against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.
Here the current lineup for Raw:
* RAW Tag Team Championship: Alpha Academy (c) vs. RK-Bro vs. Seth Rollins & Kevin Owens
* Jerry Lawler to make special appearance
* Edge to explain his attack on AJ Styles
* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland homecoming party
You can view the announcement from WWE below.
