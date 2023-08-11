wrestling / News

Tag Tournament Finals & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

August 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 8-17-23 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the finals of their tag team tournament and more for next week’s show. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* Tag Team Tournament Finals: The Rascalz vs. Sami Callihan & Rich Swann
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. KiLynn King
* Eric Young vs. Kon

