Some Talent In WWE Reportedly Frustrated Over New Policy Regarding Comped Tickets

WWE is restricting comped tickets for members of the roster, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that according to several telent in WWE have indicated that comped tickets are not available anymore and that instead, talent get a pre-sale link that their friends and family can use to get tickets before the general pre-sale. One higher-up noted that the situation is a result of WWE becoming a hot ticket and confirmed that WWE has used less “seat fillers” than in previous years.

In order to ask for comped tickets, talent send in a request and, if granted, are informed of such along with a notification email being sent to whoever gets the tickets. A number of talent have expressed frustration with the fact that comps aren’t available anymore in many cases; it is not confirmed if this applies across the board, but several members of the roster have said they have been affected.

One talent who has taken issue with the changes said that there was no written information or update provided about the change in policy and were told of such by talent relations. ANother talent said they had been approved for comped tickets months before, and then the week of the show were asked for a credit card to pay for them.