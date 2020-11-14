wrestling / News

Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 Results: Evolution Parody, Chris Jericho Cameos

November 14, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Talk'n Shop-A-Mania 2

The Good Brothers presented Talk’N Shop A Mania 2: Rise of the Torturer last night on FITE TV, which had a cameo from Chris Jericho and more. Here are results, via Fightful:

– Chris Jericho reprises his role as Clint Bobski to introduce the show.

– CGI Gallows is on commentary with Anderson and Romero.

* Brian Myers & Swoggle def. Rory Fox & Rimjob

– Fox makes Rimjob his dog after the match.

– Detective Gregory Helms investigates a murder.

– Ball Lameman introduces his client Freight Train.

* Freight Train def. Frankie Coverdale

– Helms investigates Sami Callihan and MadMan Fulton.

– Teddy Long introduces Roll Undershit. Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, Justin Credible make appearances. Tommy Dreamer wins.

– Paul Lee (playing Ric Flair) makes his entrance alongside Mike Knox (Batista), Nathan Orton (Randy Orton), and Mark Jindrak (Triple H)

* George North def. Paul Lee

– Batista and Orton turn on Flair.

* Lucha Death Match: Team Chico El Luchador def. Team Chavo Guerrero when Chavo dies. Taya Valkyrie, JTG, The Zombie, Kozlov, and more make appearances and contribute to murder.

– Air Paris goes through the barbershop window.

* Ball For A Ball: Sex Ferguson vs. Chad 2 Badd ends in a no contest when the Cock Torturer World Order interferes. The CWO consists of The Cock Torturer, Karate Man (Ethan Page), Powers of Pain, Virgil, Stang, Scott Steiner, and more.

