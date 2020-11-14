wrestling / News
Talk’N Shop A Mania 2 Results: Evolution Parody, Chris Jericho Cameos
The Good Brothers presented Talk’N Shop A Mania 2: Rise of the Torturer last night on FITE TV, which had a cameo from Chris Jericho and more. Here are results, via Fightful:
– Chris Jericho reprises his role as Clint Bobski to introduce the show.
– CGI Gallows is on commentary with Anderson and Romero.
* Brian Myers & Swoggle def. Rory Fox & Rimjob
– Fox makes Rimjob his dog after the match.
– Detective Gregory Helms investigates a murder.
– Ball Lameman introduces his client Freight Train.
* Freight Train def. Frankie Coverdale
– Helms investigates Sami Callihan and MadMan Fulton.
– Teddy Long introduces Roll Undershit. Rhino, Tommy Dreamer, Justin Credible make appearances. Tommy Dreamer wins.
– Paul Lee (playing Ric Flair) makes his entrance alongside Mike Knox (Batista), Nathan Orton (Randy Orton), and Mark Jindrak (Triple H)
* George North def. Paul Lee
– Batista and Orton turn on Flair.
* Lucha Death Match: Team Chico El Luchador def. Team Chavo Guerrero when Chavo dies. Taya Valkyrie, JTG, The Zombie, Kozlov, and more make appearances and contribute to murder.
– Air Paris goes through the barbershop window.
* Ball For A Ball: Sex Ferguson vs. Chad 2 Badd ends in a no contest when the Cock Torturer World Order interferes. The CWO consists of The Cock Torturer, Karate Man (Ethan Page), Powers of Pain, Virgil, Stang, Scott Steiner, and more.
It’s Evolving, just backwards. 😂
⠀ #talknshopamania2 pic.twitter.com/0lzvp6GDye
— Authors of Wrestling (@authofwrestling) November 14, 2020
@TheTayaValkyrie with the FATALITY!!!
☠️☠️☠️🩸🩸🩸#TalkNShopAMania2 pic.twitter.com/GO0IOlmZoZ
— Kameron (Kam) Dreesen (@KDAWG_4Life) November 14, 2020
The Karate Man everybody #TalkNShopAMania2 pic.twitter.com/ZO9aiQfgJU
— Michael Johnson 🌸 (@michael4johns) November 14, 2020
Teddy Long is still the GOAT!
🤣🤣🤣 #TalkNShopAMania2 pic.twitter.com/jMUD9xsxkj
— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) November 14, 2020
Can I have my money back pt 2 #TalkNShopAMania2 pic.twitter.com/J3uz6DbVvZ
— bigheadjoe (@ARCHAEOLOJESUS) November 14, 2020
