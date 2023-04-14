Tammy Sytch Appears For Pre-Trial Hearing in DUI Manslaughter Case

A new report has an update on Tammy Sytch’s legal situation following a pre-trial hearing on the charges of DUI manslaughter and more against her. PWinsider reports that Sytch had the hearing today on the charges. According to the report, the court issued an order for Sytch to submit a DNA swab of her cheek on March 3rd and her next court date is set for August 16th. That hearing will be a reading of the docket and will require Sytch to inform the court whether she’s ready to go to trial, and if she would like to attempt to enter a plea deal.

Sytch is facing one count of DUI manslaughter (a third degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a third degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. These stem from a traffic collision last year that caused the death of 75-year old Julian Lasseter in Ormond Beach.

The report also notes that there are several witnesses set to be deposed next month and the court is set to make a decision soon on whether they will allow video testimony.

In addition to the previously-reported civil suit filed by Lasseter’s daughter, PWInsider reports that there is apparently another lawsuit filed against Sytch related to the accident, which is said to have been brought by another party who was injured. Details on that suit aren’t yet known.