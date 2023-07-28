wrestling / News
Tamyra Mensah-Stock Said To Be Doing Well With WWE Training
July 28, 2023 | Posted by
Back in May, Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock announced that she has officially signed with WWE.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Mensah-Stock is said to be doing very well in her training, as the reports are ‘very strong’. One source noted that she is taking to wrestling ‘like a fish to water.’
