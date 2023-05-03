wrestling / News
Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock Says She Signed With WWE
May 3, 2023 | Posted by
In an interview with ESPN (via Wrestling Inc), Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock announced that she has officially signed with WWE. Mensah-Stock made an appearance at Summerslam 2021.
She said: “My big announcement is I am going to be retiring from competitive wrestling. I feel like I have done everything I can in Olympic wrestling. I’ve got the gold medal, I’m a multiple world champion, and I’ve been in it for fifteen years and I’ve had an incredible journey. Some of the greatest coaches, and friends; it’s been awesome. But now, I’m going to be going into the WWE! Let’s go!“
More Trending Stories
- Jordynne Grace Details Her Interaction Backstage With CM Punk At Impact Taping
- Tony Khan Fires Off At ESPN Reporter Who Says AEW All In Is Scaled For 40K Seats
- EC3 on Reaching Out to Tony Khan Following CM Punk Incident With The Elite
- Video Shows What Happened After Last Night’s WWE Raw Went Off-Air