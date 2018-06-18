Ongoing Taping Results For WWE UK Championship Tournament (SPOILERS)

– WWE taped matches for the WWE UK Tournament on Monday at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. The results are below, couresty of Wrestling Inc:

* They are airing promos for the UK November tour and Roman Reigns was heavily booed

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Amir Jordan defeated Joseph Conners

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Zack Gibson defeated Jack Gallagher

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Joe Coffey defeated Dave Mastiff. Cathy Kelley interviewed Coffey after the match and he promised to win the WWE UK Title by any means necessary

* WWE UK Title Tournament Quarterfinals: Flash Morgan Webster defeated Jordan Devlin

* Jinny vs. Killer Kelly vs. Toni Storm vs. Isla Dawn to determine who faces WWE NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler tomorrow is next. The match re-starts as a Triple Threat after Jinny goes down off a bad dive. She’s helped to the back. Triple H came out during the break to announce the UK brand. Storm gets the pin on Dawn and then has a staredown with Baszler

* WWE UK Title Tournament Semifinals: Zack Gibson defeated Flash Morgan Webster

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet are shown at ringside

* WWE UK Title Tournament Semifinals: Travis Banks defeated Joe Coffey. Coffey destroyed Banks after the match

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. The Undisputed Era (NXT North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) is next.

