Taryn Terrell Added to Burke Invitational at NWA 74
– Wrestler Taryn Terrell is the latest entrant announced for the Burke Invitational at NWA 74. NWA announced the news earlier today that Terrell will compete in the Invitational on Night One. The winner will receive a title shot at the NWA World Women’s Championship on Night 2.
Taryn Terrell joins the field that includes Angelina Love, Tootie Lynn, KiLynn King, Samantha Starr, Missa Kate, KiLYNN King, and Madi. The PPV takes place on August 27 and 28. It will air live on FITE TV.
