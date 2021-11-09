Taryn Terrell Joins Lawsuit Alleging Sex Abuse at South Florida Hotel

NWA star Taryn Terrell has joined a lawsuit alleging sexual abuse at a hotel in South Florida. Terrell joined a lawsuit filed by three other women alleging that Miami Biltmore massage therapist Oscar Ojeda sexually abused them.

Terrell told NBC Miami that she and her husband stayed at the hotel in August of 2020 and went to receive a massage from Ojeda, where he touched her inappropriately.

“I froze in fear,” Terrell told the outlet. “I wish I was one of those people who said I stood up and I said ‘this is not OK’ but I was terrified. In the moment that everything happened I was so mad at myself that I couldn’t even say to him to stop doing what he was doing.”

Terrell and the others say they brought the situation to the hotel’s attention, and Terrell says when she did so the hotel offered her a free massage. Ojeda was arrested in May of 2021 on charges of misdemeanor battery against Terrell and Seda Aktas, who was the first woman to publicly come forward.

“I think the fact that this continued to happen is just gut-wrenching,” Terrell said. “I may be a wrestler, I may be a stunt woman, I may be all of those things. But at the end of the day, I am a human and I deserve the same respect and decency that every other human deserves, and when someone invades your intimate private space, it’s not OK.”

The Biltmore issued a statement after the situation became public last month, saying, it’s “top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of all our guests and employees. We were disheartened to learn about this guest’s experience and our former employee’s conduct, the latter of whom is not a part of the Biltmore team. We do not condone this kind of behavior and it is certainly not in any way a representation of the Biltmore and the quality of the services we provide.”

Terrell said, “I used my voice afterwards because I didn’t want it to happen to anybody else. And it did and it happened and I feel so sick to my stomach. They didn’t make me feel like going to the police was a thing.”

Ojeda has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set for a court date in December.