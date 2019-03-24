Various News: Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic, Hulk Hogan Referenced on Comedy Central Show

– Taryn Terrell took to her Instagram account to promote her work in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, which released on Friday. Terrell did stunt work as one of the mud wrestlers at Hollywood Tropicana. She also noted that her husband was the double for Vince Neil during the scene which re-enacts the frontman’s infamous drunken car crash that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley and seriously injured two others.

– PWInsider notes that comedian Roy Wood told a story on Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening about doing jokes about Hulk Hogan during a disastrous appearance on Star Search. The site says Wood recalled doing a Hogan imitation during the set.