wrestling / News
Various News: Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic, Hulk Hogan Referenced on Comedy Central Show
March 24, 2019 | Posted by
– Taryn Terrell took to her Instagram account to promote her work in Netflix’s Motley Crue biopic The Dirt, which released on Friday. Terrell did stunt work as one of the mud wrestlers at Hollywood Tropicana. She also noted that her husband was the double for Vince Neil during the scene which re-enacts the frontman’s infamous drunken car crash that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Nicholas “Razzle” Dingley and seriously injured two others.
– PWInsider notes that comedian Roy Wood told a story on Comedy Central’s This is Not Happening about doing jokes about Hulk Hogan during a disastrous appearance on Star Search. The site says Wood recalled doing a Hogan imitation during the set.
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H
- Bruce Prichard on How Vince McMahon Handled Running WWE During the Looming Steroid Trial of 1994
- Chris Jericho Recalls How WrestleMania XIX Match With Shawn Michaels Almost Didn’t Happen
- Alberto El Patron Says He Apologized to Triple H, Says WWE Return Is Possible Some Day