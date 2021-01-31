wrestling / News
Taryn Terrell Says WWE’s Women’s Division Was Inspired By The TNA Knockouts
January 30, 2021 | Posted by
During the Knockouts roundtable discussion on Impact Plus (via Fightful), Taryn Terrell said that when she was in WWE, the women on the roster would watch the TNA Knockouts division and were inspired by it.
She said: “You know what’s funny about that, I was at WWE when a lot of that was going on, and there was such waves with the girls at WWE watching what was happening with you guys. They were paying attention and saying like, oh, you know, like, they’re doing this and they’re doing that. So everybody was trying, in my opinion, they were being inspired by you guys.”
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Insisted On Goldberg Using The Jackhammer Last Year, Goldberg Regrets Jackhammer Used On Undertaker
- Goldberg On WrestleMania 36 Match Against Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre As Top Star, Fan Complaints
- AEW Reportedly Used A Double For Penta El Zero M During Injury Angle
- WWE Sues US Citizenship & Immigration Services