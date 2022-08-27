Tay Melo Says Sammy Guevara and Former Fiancee Have A Good Relationship

In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Tay Melo spoke about her relationship with Sammy Guevara as well as their relationship with Guevara’s ex-fiancée Pam Nizio. The two took a lot of abuse online when they announced their relationship, as it happened not long after Guevara’s past relationship ended. Here are highlights:

On the negative reaction from people online and knowing she did nothing wrong: “At the end of 2021, there was all that drama with me and Sammy. I was super upset because that was the best year of my career. I know who I am, and I know I did nothing wrong… People just talking shit.”

On their relationship with Pam: “Every time we’ve had a conversation about her, Sammy always talks about her with a lot of respect and love. After the whole [social media] drama, she was the one that text us, to check on us.”