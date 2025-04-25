Taya Valkyrie Out of CMLL Match Due to Injury, Billie Starkz Steps In

Taya Valkyrie is out of her match at CMLL’s show tomorrow, with Billie Starks set to make her promotional debut in Valkyrie’s place. CMLL announced on Thursday that Valkyrie will be unable to compete on the show and Starks will be in action instead, teaming with Lady Frost against Dark Silueta and Zeuxis.

Starks took to Twitter to comment, writing:

“I am adding my fifth wrestling country tomorrow #CMLL”

🚨 TAYA VALKYRIE LESIONADA

"La Wera Loca" no podrá participar en nuestros eventos este fin de semana debido a una lesión, por lo que su lugar será ocupado por Billie Starkz. pic.twitter.com/FxrNWx8AyJ — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 24, 2025