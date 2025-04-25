wrestling / News
Taya Valkyrie Out of CMLL Match Due to Injury, Billie Starkz Steps In
Taya Valkyrie is out of her match at CMLL’s show tomorrow, with Billie Starks set to make her promotional debut in Valkyrie’s place. CMLL announced on Thursday that Valkyrie will be unable to compete on the show and Starks will be in action instead, teaming with Lady Frost against Dark Silueta and Zeuxis.
Starks took to Twitter to comment, writing:
“I am adding my fifth wrestling country tomorrow #CMLL”
🚨 TAYA VALKYRIE LESIONADA
"La Wera Loca" no podrá participar en nuestros eventos este fin de semana debido a una lesión, por lo que su lugar será ocupado por Billie Starkz. pic.twitter.com/FxrNWx8AyJ
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) April 24, 2025
🇲🇽I am adding my fifth wrestling country tomorrow 🇲🇽 #CMLL
— BIG Billie Starkz • ビリー・スタークス (@BillieStarkz) April 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Dominik Mysterio Comments On Fan Reaction At Wrestlemania 41, Possible Face Turn
- The Rock Responds To Busted Open Radio Host Dave LaGreca’s Recent Rant About Him and Wrestlemania 41
- Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, AEW & More React To Steve McMichael’s Passing
- Booker T Denies He Was Sleeping At WWE Hall Of Fame, Says Logan Paul Was