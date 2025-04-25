wrestling / News

Taya Valkyrie Out of CMLL Match Due to Injury, Billie Starkz Steps In

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taya Valkyrie CMLL Image Credit: CMLL

Taya Valkyrie is out of her match at CMLL’s show tomorrow, with Billie Starks set to make her promotional debut in Valkyrie’s place. CMLL announced on Thursday that Valkyrie will be unable to compete on the show and Starks will be in action instead, teaming with Lady Frost against Dark Silueta and Zeuxis.

Starks took to Twitter to comment, writing:

“I am adding my fifth wrestling country tomorrow #CMLL”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Billie Starkz, CMLL, Taya Valkyrie, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading