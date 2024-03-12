– During the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, Taya Valkyrie discussed getting paired up with her husband Johnny TV in ROH. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It was 2019 when John left when I was still at Impact, and we really hadn’t been on TV consistently together since then. We’d done a few episodes of MLW in the midst of all that, but nothing [like] how we’re doing now, so it’s really been like — we’ve both had to get used to each other again and how our dynamic is on camera, by the ring, everything. We’ve both changed as performers as well and grown. I’m a totally different person than I was in 2019, and so’s John, so it’s been really cool to rediscover our dynamic as performers. And as a couple too, how we deal with ideas and playing off each other.”