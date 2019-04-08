Taya Valkyrie vs. Jordynne Grace Added To Impact Wrestling Rebellion, Updated Card

Impact Wrestling has announced that Taya Valkyrie will defend the Knockouts championship against Jordynne Grave at their Rebellion event on April 28 in Toronto.

Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Johnny Impact (c) vs. Brian Cage

* Full Metal Mayhem for Impact Tag Team Titles: The Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pentagon Jr) vs. LAX (Ortiz and Santana)

* X Division Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* Gail Kim vs. Tessa Blanchard