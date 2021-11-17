Taylor Wilde Recalls Being Invited to Mae Young Classic, Saying No After Getting Injured

Taylor Wilde was invited to be part of the Mae Young Classic but turned it down after she was injured in training, and she discussed the matter on her latest podcast. Tegan Nox was a guest on the latest episode and Wilde discussed her brush with WWE as an invitee for the tournament during the discussion. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being invited to the Mae Young Classic: “I was invited to that first Mae Young Classic. I hadn’t been wrestling, this was like six, seven years retired, I was like, ‘yeah, okay f**k it. You don’t get this opportunity all the time. WWE’s going to run this all-women’s tournament. If there’s any reason to get my ass out of retirement, this is it.’”

On getting injured training for it: “So I start training, I am a firefighter now and I am a lot stronger and healthier than I used to be. So I went to run to the turnbuckle, dude was going to pop me up, land on the top rope and I can’t remember what I was going to do. He pops me up, but I overshot him. I basically could have done it myself, I overshot the turnbuckle, headbutting the beam. My face was all mangled. I landed on my feet and I was like, ‘I’m okay.’ But, it was the first time I had post-concussion syndrome. So I was like, ‘that’s enough.’

“I made it six years professionally with a career on TV, here I am at 30 trying to get back in gear and I knock myself silly and have to get my face glued shut. I was like, ‘Nah, pass.’ Everything happens for a reason. I wasn’t ready then and it still took me a few more years, but I’m back now. A career for a female wrestler is different now, 35 is not the kiss of death anymore. I feel like I have a lot more to give.”