Taz Enjoyed on Brock Lesnar’s Return at Money in the Bank, But Wouldn’t Have as a Roster Member

– Taz was a fan of Brock Lesnar’s return at WWE Money in the Bank, but says if he wouldn’t have if he was still on the roster. The former wrestler discussed the situation on his latest episode of the Taz Show. Highlights are below:

On Lesnar’s return at Money in the Bank: “So I think the internet wrestling community, the hardcore fanbase is really pissed off about it. Really angry that Brock’s back, really pissed about the match, that he just showed up at the end and won after everything, and just basically knocked Ali off the ladder, climbed to the top and got the briefcase. Honestly, this might not be the popular thing that maybe a lot of content providers are saying, I thought it was great. Brock’s a superstar, guys. Brock is a superstar, guys. Brock is a superstars. And WWE right now needs as many superstars as possible. They need to build other stars, they do need to do that. But he’s a star. I know I’m in the minority when I put this thing over but I don’t care.”

On how the talent might feel about the situation: “Dude, I gotta tell you. I’m cool with Brock coming out and winning it, no problemo. I gotta tell you, as a former talent, I wouldn’t have been cool with it. If I was wrestling, I wouldn’t have been cool with it. While they did a good job shooting camera-wise all the men that were down, looking at those men down selling … as a former worker, I felt for them. I’m like, wow. These guys just busted their ass all this time in this match, had a really really really good match. And put their bodies on the line, taking all these bumps on these f***ing ladders. And one guy comes out at the very end and doesn’t have to crack a sweat and wins the gimmick. It’s heat, guys. It’s heat, and that’s what they’re going for. It’s not just heat for you guys, for the audience, and for me, and for fans. It’s heat for the locker room.”

On Lesnar’s WWE schedule: “And it’s kind of like, they’re creating that [situation] where Brock is just, and I know it’s been going on for a while where he doesn’t have as many dates as the other guys. And when he was full-time, but he wasn’t really full time. He was top as Universal champ forever and didn’t really have to work. And I’ve been singing his praises as a smart businessman. And I still will. Anybody that puts a deal together as a veteran that has a limited days clause, they are a good businessman or have good representation that protects their interest as far as not having to work too many dates. That’s called good businesses. At the end of the day, that’s what professional wrestlers are – they are businessmen and woman. That’s it. You own a business, and that businesses is your body. So you have to protect that body and get as much longevity out of that body as you can. Point is, if you can get limited dates, you’re doing the right thing. I’ve always sung his praises as a businessman”.

