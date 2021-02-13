wrestling / News
Ted DiBiase Announced for WrestleCon 2021
February 13, 2021 | Posted by
– As noted, WrestleCon recently announced WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter as the first guest of this year’s convention. The convention has now confirmed WWE Hall of Famer The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase as the latest guest for the April event.
Tickets for WrestleCon 2021 are slated to go on sale on February 26. More details on the event and COVID-19 protocols being taken are available HERE.
More Trending Stories
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. On Current Talks With WWE, Potentially Joining NXT, Original NXT UK Plans
- Note On Who Hosted Party Where Steve Cutler Got COVID-19, AEW and WWE Reportedly Frustrated With Wrestlers Not Taking Pandemic Seriously
- Note On The Set Up For WWE’s Thunderdome From Someone Who Has Virtually Attended Many Shows
- Arn Anderson On Ryback In WWE, Styles Clash Being Considered Dangerous, WWE’s Mistake With Curtis Axel