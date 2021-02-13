Ted DiBiase Announced for WrestleCon 2021

– As noted, WrestleCon recently announced WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter as the first guest of this year’s convention. The convention has now confirmed WWE Hall of Famer The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase as the latest guest for the April event.

Tickets for WrestleCon 2021 are slated to go on sale on February 26. More details on the event and COVID-19 protocols being taken are available HERE.