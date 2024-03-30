Ted DiBiase On Who Had The Best Gimmick In Wrestling

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about who had the best gimmick in wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the best gimmick that he’s seen in wrestling: “I don’t know. To me, that’s a tough question because there are so many. And it’s kind of like, you can classify a gimmick. It’s kind of like the Road Warriors, that was a gimmick. You know, the Million Dollar Man was a gimmick. You know, all these different gimmicks. It’s just like — ah, shoot.”

On whether The Undertaker is one of the greatest gimmicks ever: “I would say that The Undertaker had to be near the top. Because his character is probably one of the one of the biggest and most well-known to this day.”

On Tony Atlas: “I had no trouble [with] Tony. Tony was always a pretty nice guy to me—a good guy, you know, in terms of my relationship with him.”

