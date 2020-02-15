Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal

Ted DiBiase Jr. was reportedly paid to teach classes by the agency that his brother was indicted in connection with over embezzled welfare funds. As reported earlier this month, Brett DiBiase was indicted on accusations of embezzlement from Mississippi’s welfare agency in what is being called largest case of embezzlement in the history of the state. Brett was allegedly paid through the Mississippi Community Education Center via welfare funds to teach drug awareness classes that he never actually taught.

Now, the AP reports that Ted DiBiase Jr. was also paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center to teach classes, specifically training to human services employees. The report does note that the training classes appear to have taken class according to indications on social media, having taken place in late 2018 and early 2019. Nancy and Zach New, the leaders of the Center, are charged with stealing over $4 million in welfare funds. Those funds were directed to the nonprofit center, which was supposed to help people in need find work, childcare and education.

As the Clarion-Ledger reported on Thursday, Ted DiBiase Sr.’s Heart of David Ministries received $2.1 million from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. While Brett DiBiase has been indicted, neither Ted Sr. nor Ted Jr. have been.

The AP notes that a woman who answered the door at Ted Sr.’s home said that the Clarion Ledger’s past reporting was “fictitious” and declined further comment. Mississippi Department of Human Services spokesman Danny Blanton said that thge ministry is no longer receiving grant money.