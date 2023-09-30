Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Getting Hot With Monday Night Wars, Eric Bischoff Giving Away WWE Results

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW, Eric Bischoff taking over WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the wrestling business getting hot during the Monday Night Wars: “The biggest angle in all of wrestling was not any angle the WCW or the WWF was doing. The biggest angle on wrestling was the war between the two companies. And that’s what kept all the fans watching. They’re watching, they’re watching all of it. They’re going from one to the other every week to see what’s going to happen next. Going down that way because — and I’ll be honest, here’s all these stars that were made by Vince McMahon. Then one after another, including yours truly, leaves and goes to the other ship.”

On WCW giving away Raw’s results live on the air: “All is fair in love and war, right? When you’re trying to win, you pull out all stops. So I would. Vince probably would have done the same thing. I can’t be certain.”

On Eric Bischoff’s WCW leadership: “I get along with Eric great. Now I mean, I have no problem with Eric, but at the time Eric Bischoff didn’t really know that much about wrestling. I don’t know who in the Turner scheme of things hired him and made him the guy over all their wrestling programming. But he’s a guy who virtually had no background in wrestling. Just to further the point made by the WWF Million Dollar Man, everybody’s got a stinkin’ price. And Ted Turner was handing out the big bucks to grab all this talent. I had a three-year no-cut contract. They had to pay me whether I was there or not. I think this is the beginning of guaranteed contracts.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.