Ted DiBiase On Why He Never Considered Leaving WWE For NWA

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about whether he ever considered leaving WWE for the NWA and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he ever considered leaving WWE for the NWA: “You know, I don’t really think that I ever [considered it]. The other thing that was really good about Vince, or I would say — he always, loyalty was a big thing with them. Guys that had been loyal to him like, there’s guys that I remember, they had become agents. Like Tony Garea. Do you remember that name? You know, Tony used to wrestle with the WWF. And Tony was one of the agents, one of the producers, one of the guys that showed up at the show to tell everybody what they were doing. And obviously, he was now being paid for that position. And I think one thing that Vince rewarded was loyalty. But that’s the other thing, Vince rewards your loyalty, but he also is a businessman, you know what I’m saying.”

On McMahon looking out for himself: “At the end of the day, what can you do for me? That’s why I was willing to make them jump to WCW, because this was not just a contract per se. Like I said before, the first contracts anybody ever had with Vince — you know, basically all it did was protect him. It really wasn’t — there wasn’t anything in the contract that basically said, ‘Well, this is how much you’re gonna make.’ Not back then, it was just — you know, basically he owned you. But when I went to WCW, there was a three-year contract. And I got paid a little bit more each year. And I was on like the no cut deal, you know, whether I was there, I was not there, they were gonna pay me.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.