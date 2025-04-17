Ted DiBiase On The Criteria To Go Into WWE Hall of Fame

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about what made Hulk Hogan successful in wrestling while discussing the criteria for entering a Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the criteria to go into a Hall of Fame: “Oh, criteria. I mean, the numbers speak for themselves. It doesn’t take long to tell when somebody’s becoming a really big star. And whatever that is — Hulk Hogan became Hulk Hogan because, ‘Here’s this great big guy,’ and he understood the psychology of professional wrestling and was great. He wasn’t a great on-the-mat wrestler, but he knew his character, and he played it well, very well. So boom, there you go.”

On Greg Valentine: “Greg’s a good friend of mine. The first time I met Greg, he had come to Amarillo. He was wrestling in the Amarillo territory. And I was still in college, I was still at West Texas State. And I just met him poolside at the hotel where they were staying one day. Greg’s always been a nice guy. He was just very slow. And you just wondered sometimes. He had a very famous father, Johnny Valentine was a very famous pro wrestler. But Greg is — we all call him ‘Turtle,’ because he even talks slow. But anyway, all of that to say, great worker. Great in the ring, and definitely knew what he was doing. And a good friend.”

