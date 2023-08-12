Ted DiBiase On Facing Razor Ramon At WWE SummerSlam, Praises His Charisma

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about WWE SummerSlam 1993 where he put over Razor Ramon, which ended up being his final WWE match. You can check out some highlights below:

On his impressions of Scott Hall: “I think that again, he’s a young guy who had a lot of potential. And the one thing — again, the one thing I always stress is, and just like Junkyard Dog. Junkyard Dog was not a great in-ring technician, but Junkyard Dog had charisma coming out of his ears. You can’t teach charisma to anybody. You either have it, or you don’t. And you can go out there and work a perfect match, all the moves and all that stuff. But if the sell job isn’t what it should be, if you don’t have that factor, then it’s blah… That’s the one thing he had from the get-go was the charisma. Just like him, like the whole Razor Ramon, the way he put it over was great,”

On his relationship with Hall: “I never had an issue with Scott. He and I always got along. I think there was just — you know, I respected him. He was a new young guy. Like Kevin was, based on my time in the business, was a young guy. And both those guys went on to be big stars. And I mean, I think that it is kind of like — I guess the one feeling would be like when they first showed up on the scene it was like; some guys thought they had an attitude. And that’s not a good thing to bring if you’re trying to get over with everybody. Because you realize that all those guys that that you’re putting your nose up to are guys you’re going to have to get in the ring with and make a living with.”

On his last match as the Million Dollar Man against Scott Hall at SummerSlam 93: “Couldn’t have been with a better guy. I mean, he was — I know that some people had issues with him, and he might rub somebody the wrong way. But I never had an issue with him. Again, business is business. And it was kind of like, that old deal like, ‘You want me to put that guy over?’ I mean look, you know, that’s what you do. That’s your job, especially as a heel. And we had a good enough match where I lost that match, but in terms of hurting my credibility, it didn’t at all. And that’s because we had a great match… It’s all in how it’s done.”

