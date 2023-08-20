Ted DiBiase Recalls The Murder Of Bruiser Brody, His Tag Team With Stan Hansen

On the latest episode of the Everybody’s Got a Pod that covered WWE SummerSlam 1988, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the life and career of Bruiser Brody, who was killed in Puerto Rico after being stabbed during a wrestling event. The killer was José González, better known as Invader I. A jury acquitted González of murder as they believed González killed Brody in self-defense. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bruiser Brody: “Oh, yeah. I mean, he and Stan Hansen had been tag team partners. And Brody is another guy who, if I’m not mistaken, Brody is another guy who. I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know if he went to West Texas State or if he tried to go. But I mean, the first day I went was when Dick Murdoch talked to Bill Watts and said, hey, I told him about me and everything, and we’d like to, we can start. He’s been refereeing and starting. Bill said, Great, bring him. So when I got off the plane, my first trip was with Brody. He picked me up at the airport, and I rode with him. And Alexandria, about 100 miles from Shreveport, was where that match was. And so it’s like my first road trip is with Bruiser Brody right out of the bat. Yeah. Frank Goodish was his real name, and he was, I mean, I mean, bigger than life. And he. And he and Hansen. He and Stan Hansen were probably one if I would say, the most famous foreign wrestling team that Japan ever had in All Japan wrestling.”

On the murder of Bruiser Brody: “I was just sick. I mean, for a guy of his stature. To die that way. It was like he got knifed by a guy hiding the knife. And it wasn’t like, Hey, come on, let’s fight. It’s like because he had had that they had had had had had had a confrontation. And Brody isn’t going to back up from anybody. He put the guy in his place. And then he couldn’t stand that. So, he gets knifed in the shower and bleeds to death. They said it took a long time to get there. And I mean, if they could have got to him quick, I don’t think he’d have died. But I don’t know. It’s just. Yeah, it’s just horrible.”

