Ted DiBiase Talks The Significance Of Winning A Title In Wrestling

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about the significance of his WWF North American Title win, traveling with it and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the significance of the North American Title win: “Number one, the promotion is not going to put a championship belt on somebody unless they know that that person is capable of carrying it… I don’t want to be bragging on myself, but if you’re the guy carrying the belt, and you’re the — you’re the number one in the territory.”

On challenges of traveling with a title: “Yeah, you know it’s kind of like — trying to remember what it was. What belt I had, and then we won the Tag Team Titles or something. So now I was a World Tag Team Title holder, and can’t remember. But I said, and I can’t remember who I said to was, ‘You think I’m carrying both of these things all over the country, you’re out of your mind.’”

