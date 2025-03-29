On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about whether Hulk Hogan was jealous of The Ultimate Warrior and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Ted DiBiase on if Hulk Hogan saying Ultimate Warrior wasn’t ready was a sign of Hogan being jealous: “No, I don’t think it’s that at all. Because everything that Hulk said was true. This guy — unless he had somebody like Hulk or me in the ring to lead him around by the nose, he didn’t know what he was doing. I mean, he couldn’t call a match. Here’s a guy that’s being put in the main event situation, basically because he had a big, beautiful body that was in love with. And Vince’s ego going, ‘I’m going to prove that I can make a star out of anybody.’ And that was his guy, and he made a star out of him, but it was a short-lived run.”

On whether he was in town all week long for WrestleMania 6: “No. I mean, promos for shows like that were done back in — you know, I can’t remember now. Sometimes a lot of promos were done at an event. Gene Okerlund would be there, and that’s where all the talent from both sides, babyface and heel were there. And you would do your promos, like — back then that was like, they would do the TV. Now they do it, I guess every week is live. Well back then, they would do three weeks of television at a time. And all the interviews that would go along with those shows, and you do all those interviews at an event like that back in a room with Gene Okerlund.”

