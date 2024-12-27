wrestling / News
Ted DiBiase Doesn’t Think Wrestlers Should Have Creative Control
On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about wrestlers having creative control, Ray Traylor, and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On wrestlers having creative control: “No, Creative control, that’s bulls**t. You’re there, you’re working for a company. And of course, you have to trust that the company is going to — you know, treat you decently.”
On Ray Traylor: “He’s a good guy, you know, and a decent worker. I mean, he was pretty good on the microphone. But I don’t know. He’s a good talent, but I wouldn’t say that he would be your main event guy all the time.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
