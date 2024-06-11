Teddy Long Reflects On Why He Thinks Mark Henry Exited AEW

Teddy Long recently weighed in Mark Henry’s exit from AEW and why he thinks Henry left the company. Henry exited AEW at the start of the month, and Long was asked about the matter in an interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge.

“I think he wants to be right there with his son,” Long said (per Wrestling Inc). “Be by his side because he’s really, you know, there’s two people that really certainly love each other. I watched Jacob [Henry] grow right up with him, man, and Mark has always been a great dad; been right there for him.”

He continued, “Every one of his appearances, games or whatever, when Mark could make it he was always there when he wasn’t on the road. But right now, he’s really got a good time so he’s able to be with him at these events.”