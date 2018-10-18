WWE News: Tegan Nox Reveals The Full Details of Her Knee Injury, Triple H Shares His Insane Travel Schedule, MYC Semifinal Matches

– On last night’s Mae Young Classic, Tegan Nox lost to Rhea Ripley due to a referee stoppage when she severely injured her knee on a suicide dive. She posted the following update. She suffered a dislocated knee cap, torn MCL and LCL, completely torn ACL and both meniscus, bone contusions and a second fracture on her left tibia…

Well…that happened 🖤 I may be out for a while but I cannot thank my friends and family for everything they’ve done the past few weeks and for all the kind words I’ve received, it genuinely warms my heart and gives me that extra 🔥 to come back even better 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/1CzYBOGGrq — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) October 18, 2018

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, sharing his insane travel schedule…

– Here are the semifinal matches set for the Mae Young Classic…

* Toni Storm vs. Meiko Satomura

* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai