wrestling / News

WWE News: Tegan Nox Reveals The Full Details of Her Knee Injury, Triple H Shares His Insane Travel Schedule, MYC Semifinal Matches

October 18, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tegan Nox Mae Young Classic

– On last night’s Mae Young Classic, Tegan Nox lost to Rhea Ripley due to a referee stoppage when she severely injured her knee on a suicide dive. She posted the following update. She suffered a dislocated knee cap, torn MCL and LCL, completely torn ACL and both meniscus, bone contusions and a second fracture on her left tibia…

– Triple H posted the following on Twitter, sharing his insane travel schedule…

– Here are the semifinal matches set for the Mae Young Classic…

* Toni Storm vs. Meiko Satomura
* Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

