wrestling / News
Tenille Dashwood Signs With Impact Wrestling
July 29, 2019 | Posted by
– Tenille Dashwood is Impact Wrestling-bound. Impact announced on Monday that Dashwood, who has worked in WWE (as Emma) and ROH, has signed a deal with the company. Dashwood was out of action since last fall due to shoulder surgery, and just recently returned to the ring for Black Label Pro.
The full announcement notes that Dashwood will make her in-ring debut for the company at the August 15th and 16th Impact tapings in Mexico City.
BREAKING!@TenilleDashwood signs with IMPACT Wrestling! pic.twitter.com/InzvhbHOIy
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s
- Lodi Recalls Sneaking Risque Signs Past WCW Management, Coming Up With Controversial Content
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Which Wrestlers Smoked the Most Pot Now and Back in the Day