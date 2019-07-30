Tenille Dashwood Signs With Impact Wrestling

– Tenille Dashwood is Impact Wrestling-bound. Impact announced on Monday that Dashwood, who has worked in WWE (as Emma) and ROH, has signed a deal with the company. Dashwood was out of action since last fall due to shoulder surgery, and just recently returned to the ring for Black Label Pro.

The full announcement notes that Dashwood will make her in-ring debut for the company at the August 15th and 16th Impact tapings in Mexico City.