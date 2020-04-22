Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards Apologize For Missing Impact Wrestling Rebellion

Neither Eddie Edwards nor Tessa Blanchard appeared at last night’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion event, where they were originally supposed to have a match with Michael Elgin for the Impact World title. The fate of the title will be decided on next week’s episode of the two-part special.

Blanchard, the champion, apologized on Twitter. She wrote: “I’m sorry to all the fans of @IMPACTWRESTLING that I wasn’t there tonight. These times effect each one of us in very different yet very significant ways. I encourage everyone 2 stay home & that includes myself. Great job to everyone who competed tonight. #WeAreAllInThisTogether.”

She also called out Michael Elgin, who talked about her on the episode. She added: “I’ve been in the ring with guys bigger than you and I’ve beaten guys bigger than you. Scared? No. Staying safe? Yes. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.. and whether you or anyone else likes it, I AM the best in @IMPACTWRESTLING.”

Edwards also apologized. He wrote: “I am truly sorry Im not there. I apologize to the fans who were looking forward to our match. I apologize to the locker room #WeAreAllInThisTogether This is just a hiccup. I will be back. Also want to say thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING office for being so supportive #ThankYou.”