Tessa Blanchard Weighs In On TNA & NXT Relationship, Praises Stephanie Vaquer

Tessa Blanchard has shared her thoughts on the working relationship between TNA and NXT and praised a number of the members of the NXT women’s division. Blanchard weighed in on the topic in her interview with Dominic DeAngelo of SEScoops, and you can see highlights below:

On Stephanie Vaquer being in NXT: “Stephanie Vaquer and I, we have a history in CMLL over in Mexico. We’ve had some banger matches out there. So her and I were actually chatting and we’re like, ‘Hmm, maybe we’ll get to see each other in the ring again one day,’ and I know that would be just a treat.”

On other NXT talent: “There’s some girls that I’m not familiar with personally, but watching their work, I watch it and I’m like, ‘Gosh!’ There’s Kelani Jordan. She’s absolutely phenomenal in the ring. Sol Ruca, she’s phenomenal in the ring and just seeing the way that these ladies move – there’s a lot of promise over there, and I hope that some of the ladies in the TNA locker room get to mix it up with a lot of them.”