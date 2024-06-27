Tetsuya Naito Shows Up On AEW Dynamite & Brawls With Jon Moxley

Tetsuya Naito made an appearance on this week’s AEW Dynamite to fight with with Jon Moxley ahead of Forbidden Door. Naito and Moxley are set to compete at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Wednesday’s show saw Moxley and the rest of the Blackpool Combat Club take on Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan of Los Ingobernables de Japón in trios action.

LIJ got the DQ win after Moxley hit Takahashi with a chair. Naito then came down to the ring to brawl with Moxley, and the two fought their way to the back of the arena.