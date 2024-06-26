Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Michael Ornelas has done for Cracker Barrel what Weird Al did for Rocky Road!

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

Hello everyone! I’m doin the report from inside my pool because it’s California, and I am entitled!

Special thanks to Tony Khan for that sweet sweet Khan money he pays me weekly to afford this luxury.

We start HOT with MJF! He’s got something to say, and asks for his music to be cut ASAP.

But before he can say anything of substance, Daniel Garcia comes out!

MJF warns Garcia to tread lightly. Thank you for saving me last week, he says. Garcia says he knows MJF is all about that shit talk, but he wants to do something no one in the back has been willing to do to MJF before. He is going to say nice things about MJF. Nine months ago, he wasn’t doing a whole lot, but he was watching MJF weekly. He is the longest reigning champ of all time. He made history. He came up in the back and had a conversation with him, saying he saw Garcia how he saw MJF – a pillar of AEW. He talked to Khan, and Khan said if Garcia got some wins, he could challenge him, but when he did, it was one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. It wasn’t all bad, though. That loss motivated him more than you can imagine, he went on the run of a lifetime and was a part of the biggest matches. He is someone these people could depend on. He could be a workhorse, the backbone of this company. For that, he wants to thank MJF. But he also wants to let him know, after all this, if MJF talks shit noqw, he’ll look real two-face.

MJF tells him to hold on. MJF? Two-face? Ok, maybe a little. Hear him out, though. HE didn’t come out here to talk trash. He came out for two reasons – to shill Forbidden Door, shamelessly an Collision. Done shilling.

His second reason is, before he was interrupted, he was going to ask Garcia to come out here because he’s got a question. First, he wants to thank Garcia. No one has ever publicly talked about all the nice things he does. He’s a top guy, he’s 20s, he’s handsome, some people are jealous. Garcia is getting closer and closer to MJF though. Garcia reminds MJF of himself. Tough, arrogant, cocky, really talented, from New York. Guys like them, they gotta splash water on their face and say it aint bout the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog, and these two dogs from New York got a whole lotta bite. But, when he gave Garcia the shot to take his position at the top, he whooped his scrawny little ass without breaking a damn sweat. Since then, he’s gotten smarter, stronger, and ascended the ladder by busting his ass. He is the grind. So it got him thinking, maybe it’s time Garcia gets one more shot at the king. Here’s the question he has for Garcia. Garcia vs MJF at Wembley. All-In.

MJF grins and Garcia is down.

Garcia is about to accept, but Will Ospreay is here! He gets some Buffalo love then says he just wanted to come out here to say he appreciates Garcia. This guy has made it publicly known that he wants a shot at the title, and Will loves how he’s been doin it. Bruv, he’s been doin it quicker than Will does in the bedroom. Lol. He tells Garcia that because he appreciates him, next week, he’s got a title shot.

BUT! Let’s sweeten the deal – let’s put the World Championship on the line, too.

Garcia accepts. Next week, Chicago.

MJF stands in the corner, a bit bothered. Will looks over at him, then leaves the ring. MJF upstaged.

Garcia is about to answer MJF, MJF cuts him off, says he just got a huge shot, focus on that. He’s really proud, best of luck.

MJF leaves.