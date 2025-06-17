wrestling
Tetsuya Naito Begins ‘First Job Experience’ Working At A Restaurant
One month after his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tetsuya Naito was seen working a shift as a clerk at a “Tako Q” restaurant in Japan.
The news was shared by Tokyo Sports reporter Okamoto, who is known to be a favorite of Naito’s. He posted photos and videos of Naito’s “first job experience,” noting that the former world champion worked the 5 PM to 9 PM shift and even did overtime due to high fan demand.
This comes after Naito underwent eye surgery and treatment on his right knee in May. Following their exit from NJPW, Naito and his tag team partner BUSHI are now going by the name Los Tranquilos de Japon.
たこQの整理券ですが、残り70枚程度の配布をもちまして終了とさせていただきます。すでに内藤さんは残業確定です！
ご理解よろしくお願いいたします
本日は大変暑いので、ご来店予定の方は熱中症予防など体調管理にはくれぐれもお気をつけてください。
なおソフトクリーム作りは昨夜コソ練してますが、失敗しても温かく見守ってください。
ソフトクリームは数に限りがありますのでご容赦ください！
#内藤哲也さんはじめての職業体験 pic.twitter.com/5gVMfcXW6N
