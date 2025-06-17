Tetsuya Naito Begins ‘First Job Experience’ Working At A Restaurant

One month after his departure from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tetsuya Naito was seen working a shift as a clerk at a “Tako Q” restaurant in Japan.

The news was shared by Tokyo Sports reporter Okamoto, who is known to be a favorite of Naito’s. He posted photos and videos of Naito’s “first job experience,” noting that the former world champion worked the 5 PM to 9 PM shift and even did overtime due to high fan demand.

This comes after Naito underwent eye surgery and treatment on his right knee in May. Following their exit from NJPW, Naito and his tag team partner BUSHI are now going by the name Los Tranquilos de Japon.