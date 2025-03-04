Texas Rangers Holding AEW Night In July

The Texas Rangers are set to hold an AEW Night just before the Fourth of July. The MLB team announced the themed night is set to take place on July 2nd for their home game against the Baltimore Orioles.

The night is described as follows:

“AEW is All In! Coming from the top rope, this offer is the main event of our theme night schedule. Theme night tickets purchased through this offer will come with an AEW/World Series Champion wrestling belt fanny pack.”

Tickets are available here.