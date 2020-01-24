The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Preview

411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex break down the TWO massive WWE Royal Rumble matches this Sunday night in Houston. Who will be the surprise entrants? Which match headlines the pay-per-view? How much involvement will NXT have and most importantly – who’s going to WrestleMania?

Brock Lesnar At #1 (0:00-6:27)

Who Eliminates Brock Lesnar? (6:28-16:15)

Edge Or CM Punk (16:16-23:40)

NXT Names? (23:41-27:34)

Why No Women’s Hype? (27:35-31:31)

Main Event Slot (31:32-33:20)

Darkhorse Picks (33:21-38:51)

Ronda Rousey Or Shayna Baszler (38:52-42:12)

Women’s Royal Rumble Prediction (42:13-50:30)

Men’s Royal Rumble Prediction (50:31-1:05:32)

Thanks for listening.