wrestling / Columns
The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: 2020 WWE Royal Rumble Preview
January 23, 2020 | Posted by
411’s Justin Watry and Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex break down the TWO massive WWE Royal Rumble matches this Sunday night in Houston. Who will be the surprise entrants? Which match headlines the pay-per-view? How much involvement will NXT have and most importantly – who’s going to WrestleMania?
Brock Lesnar At #1 (0:00-6:27)
Who Eliminates Brock Lesnar? (6:28-16:15)
Edge Or CM Punk (16:16-23:40)
NXT Names? (23:41-27:34)
Why No Women’s Hype? (27:35-31:31)
Main Event Slot (31:32-33:20)
Darkhorse Picks (33:21-38:51)
Ronda Rousey Or Shayna Baszler (38:52-42:12)
Women’s Royal Rumble Prediction (42:13-50:30)
Men’s Royal Rumble Prediction (50:31-1:05:32)
* Apple Podcasts
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
Thanks for listening.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Mike Tyson Being Signed to Referee Hogan vs. Savage in 1990, If Hogan vs. Tyson Was Discussed
- Triple H On Enzo Amore Spreading Rumors, Addresses How Much Vince McMahon Is Involved With NXT
- Daniel Bryan Says He Was Told to Stop Talking About the Environment in Promos, Talks Eco-Friendly Merchandise
- Details On A Wrestler That Could Return At Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)