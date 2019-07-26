The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down AEW’s TNT Announcement, Raw Reunion Review, More

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to discuss Raw Reunion, All Elite Wrestling on TNT, CM Punk returning, fans vs. hecklers, and much more.

Raw Reunion (0:00)

Fans VS Hecklers (57:21)

CM Punk/AEW Talk (1:05:15)

AEW airing Wednesdays On TNT (1:12:01)

Vince McMahon Rewrites (1:15:11)

WWE Network Tiers (1:16:20)

