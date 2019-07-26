wrestling / Columns

The 411 Foresight Wrestling Podcast: Breaking Down AEW’s TNT Announcement, Raw Reunion Review, More

July 25, 2019 | Posted by Justin Watry
AEW on TNT First Show Capital One Arena

411’s Justin Watry is joined by Steve Madsen of The Resonant Complex to discuss Raw Reunion, All Elite Wrestling on TNT, CM Punk returning, fans vs. hecklers, and much more.

Raw Reunion (0:00)
Fans VS Hecklers (57:21)
CM Punk/AEW Talk (1:05:15)
AEW airing Wednesdays On TNT (1:12:01)
Vince McMahon Rewrites (1:15:11)
WWE Network Tiers (1:16:20)

