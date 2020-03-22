wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Looking Back at WrestleMania 14, The Following Night’s Raw, & wXw 16 Carat Notebook Matches

March 22, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Steve Austin WrestleMania 14 MIke Tyson

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 100. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook take a trip back to 1998, and the start of the Steve Austin era with retro reviews of WrestleMania 14 & the following night’s Raw. Ian Hamilton then joins the show to talk the best of the wXw 16 Carat Weekend. The show is approximately 168-minutes long.

* Intro
* Retro WWE WrestleMania 14 Review: 5:00
* Retro WWE Monday Night Raw 3.30.98 Review: 42:45
* Ian Hamilton Talks wXw 16 Carat Weekend and Compares Notebook Matches With Larry: 1:31:47

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WrestleMania 14, WWE, WWF, wXw, Larry Csonka

