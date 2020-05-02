wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: NWA Clash of the Champions I, II, III, & Dark Side of The Ring: David Schultz Reviews

May 2, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
David Schultz

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 112. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook go retro, looking back on the first NWA Clash of the Champions events. Jerome Cusson then joins for a Dark Side of The Ring: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World review. The show is approximately 156-minutes long.

* Intro
* Clash of The Champions I Review: 4:09
* Clash of The Champions II Review: 41:36
* Clash of The Champions IIII Review: 1:13:30
*Dark Side of The Ring: David Schultz and The Slap Heard Round the World Review: 1:38:14

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of The Ring: David Schultz, NWA, NWA Clash of the Champions, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, Larry Csonka

More Stories

loading