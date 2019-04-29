wrestling / Columns
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Rebellion & Crockett Cup Reviews
April 29, 2019 | Posted by
The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 15. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will review the 2019 NWA Crockett Cup (Jeremy was live at the event) & Impact Rebellion PPV events. The show is approximately 130-minutes long.
* Intro
* NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Review: 6:40
* Impact Rebellion PPV Review: 75:00
You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the
above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:
* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play
