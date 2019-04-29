wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Rebellion & Crockett Cup Reviews

April 29, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Brian Cage Michael Elgin Impact Rebellion

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 15. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka is joined by Jeremy Lambert Jr III. Today, the guys will review the 2019 NWA Crockett Cup (Jeremy was live at the event) & Impact Rebellion PPV events. The show is approximately 130-minutes long.

* Intro
* NWA Crockett Cup 2019 Review: 6:40
* Impact Rebellion PPV Review: 75:00

