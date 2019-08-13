wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Rollins Reigns at Summerslam While Ibushi Climaxes in Budokan

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Seth Rollins WWE SummerSlam

photo The411onWrestling-KHC15_1A_zps84kblpqb.jpg

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 43. On the show, the good brother, Jeremy Lambert, joins 411’s Larry Csonka and the guys will review WWE Summerslam and the final two nights of the G1 Climax 29 tournament. The show is approximately 113-minutes long.

* Intro
* WWE Summerslam Review: 2:30
* NJPW G1 29 (Night Eighteen/B Block Finals) Review: 45:20
* NJPW G1 29 Finals Review: 1:01:20
* WWE Raw 8.12.19 Thoughts: 1:30:10

You can subscribe and listen to the 411 on Wrestling Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:

* iTunes
* Spotify
* Stitcher
* Google Play

