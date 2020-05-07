The Bella Twins Say Vince McMahon Is Only Scary If You Don’t Talk To Him

Busted Open Radio has tweeted out a clip from its latest episode with the Bella Twins, in which Brie and Nikki talk about how intimidating it is to talk with Vince McMahon backstage. They said it’s mostly gentle conversation in his office although Brie admitted they’ve been yelled at on several occasions.

Brie said: “He’s definitely intimidating.”

Nikki added: “You do get scared going in, I don’t know why.”

Brie continued: “Sometimes you forget how to talk properly. But the thing you feel from Vince is that he appreciated when you came in with ideas or to pick his brain. Nicole and I, we were the girls like, sometimes you’d see us waiting outside the door and you’d have to wait for sometimes an hour and you’re like, ‘Oh god, so embarrassed.’ But every time we sat down with Vince, it was always a gentle conversation. He definitely yelled at us a couple of times at Gorilla. That was scary. But to actually sit down, and we always walked out of there understanding the story or the bigger picture or changing something in a way that’s like, ‘Oh maybe you’re right, maybe it should go this way.”

Nikki said: “When you would talk to him, it’s like you couldn’t be disappointed on what was going to happen or what direction you were going and because you knew it.”

Brie concluded with: “It was crazy because the minute you build that relationship with Vince, you actually realize how easy it is to go to him. Where I feel like if you’re a talent who never goes to Vince, you’re always going to look at him like ‘Scary Vince’ when really he’s not.”

